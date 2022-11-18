McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.00. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,002. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.76. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.30 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

