McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 164,720 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,720 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,509,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,931,000 after purchasing an additional 119,837 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,280,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,075,000 after buying an additional 235,892 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,099.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,980,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,311 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,700,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32,490 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,027,000 after acquiring an additional 23,515 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,401. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $50.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.03.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.