McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,207 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 100,096 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

RA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.62. 871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,450. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $21.89.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

