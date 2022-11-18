McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Acquires 58 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Adobe by 18.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,542 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $8.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $329.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,142. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $308.40 and a 200 day moving average of $366.98. The company has a market capitalization of $153.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.