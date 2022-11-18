McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 716 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Raymond James decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:UNH traded up $12.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $528.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,678. The company has a market cap of $493.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.00 and a one year high of $558.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $523.64 and its 200-day moving average is $514.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

