McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,922 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of VOC Energy Trust worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,773. VOC Energy Trust has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $10.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th.

Separately, StockNews.com raised VOC Energy Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

