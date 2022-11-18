McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213,607 shares during the period. Unum Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Unum Group worth $14,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.
UNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.
Unum Group stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.80. The company had a trading volume of 42,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.
Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.
