McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,895 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 834,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for about 1.4% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 7.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,066,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128,425 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,916,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,006,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,823 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,593,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $295,346,000 after acquiring an additional 464,817 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 25,358,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,079,000 after buying an additional 623,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after buying an additional 184,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,840,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.11. 307,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,400,338. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

