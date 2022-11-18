McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2,078.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,935 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $14,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in McKesson by 1,257.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MCK traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $367.53. 16,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,346. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $361.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.27 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

