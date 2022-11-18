Medifast (NYSE:MED) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on MED. TheStreet lowered Medifast from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Medifast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $278.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Price Performance

Shares of MED stock opened at $118.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.18. Medifast has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $230.72.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Medifast

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 49.73%.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.06 per share, for a total transaction of $58,938.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,584.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medifast

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the third quarter worth $11,336,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 21.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Medifast by 49.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 84.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the third quarter worth $2,427,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Articles

