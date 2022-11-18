Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 20.3% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 241,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 40,690 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $3,461,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.1% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 465,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,748,000 after buying an additional 50,246 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 143,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.32. 277,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,521,717. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $79.19 and a fifty-two week high of $118.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.55.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

