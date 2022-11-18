Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 20,702 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,882 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,596,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.37. The stock had a trading volume of 114,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,521,717. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $79.19 and a 1-year high of $118.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

