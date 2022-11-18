Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Merchants Bancorp has a payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $33.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

MBIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, SVP Terry A. Oznick bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne E. Sellers purchased 4,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Terry A. Oznick purchased 2,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merchants Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,949,000 after acquiring an additional 589,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,466 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 53.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 136,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 51.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 119,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 49.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 103,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.