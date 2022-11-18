MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.51 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 18th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $19.30 or 0.00115803 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $84.99 million and $2.51 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,664.18 or 1.00001628 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010713 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037019 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00042677 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005884 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021357 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00237606 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000128 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 19.19331819 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $2,566,614.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

