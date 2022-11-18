Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Given New C$79.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Price Performance

Shares of Metro stock remained flat at $54.26 on Thursday. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374. Metro has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $58.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average of $53.41.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.