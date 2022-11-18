Metro (TSE:MRU) Given New C$72.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRU. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$76.44.

Shares of TSE:MRU traded up C$0.30 on Thursday, reaching C$76.05. 189,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,321. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$60.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$70.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

