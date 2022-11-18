Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MCHP. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.48.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $73.79 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,306 shares of company stock worth $290,310. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

