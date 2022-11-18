MiL.k (MLK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $57.70 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. MiL.k has a market cap of $57.70 million and $1.61 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiL.k token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001593 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MiL.k alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00569466 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,939.67 or 0.29662556 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s launch date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,557,764 tokens. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MiL.k Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiL.k and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.