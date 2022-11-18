Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,821 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Miller Industries worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $2,604,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its position in Miller Industries by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 71,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Miller Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 127,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MLR opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $309.37 million, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.98. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $36.94.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Miller Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.