Minot Capital LP Buys 113,571 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Minot Capital LP increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,278,048 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,571 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 10.1% of Minot Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Minot Capital LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $50,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 1,476.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Comcast by 550.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.56. 335,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,280,244. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $149.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $53.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.91%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

