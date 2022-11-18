Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.47

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.47 and traded as high as C$0.63. Mirasol Resources shares last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Mirasol Resources Trading Up 8.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 11.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.58.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Mirasol Resources

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

In other news, Director Patrick Charles Evans acquired 110,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,060,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$865,446.54. In other Mirasol Resources news, insider Glenn Pountney bought 563,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$42.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,646,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,122,000 shares in the company, valued at C$257,124,000. Also, Director Patrick Charles Evans purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$46,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,060,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$865,446.54. Insiders have bought 729,000 shares of company stock worth $23,716,260 over the last three months.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is Sascha-Marcelina project, which covers an area of 30,600 ha located in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

