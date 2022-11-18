Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.47

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.47 and traded as high as C$0.63. Mirasol Resources shares last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 500 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 11.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.58.
Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is Sascha-Marcelina project, which covers an area of 30,600 ha located in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
