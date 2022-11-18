Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CTO Stephen Ritter Sells 1,799 Shares

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) CTO Stephen Ritter sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $20,706.49. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 185,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,581.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Ritter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

On Monday, November 7th, Stephen Ritter sold 1,419 shares of Mitek Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $16,020.51.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

MITK stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $470.93 million, a P/E ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 0.77. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $18.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Mitek Systems

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Mitek Systems from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 103,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 364,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 125,250 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 84,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 28,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 177,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.