Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.56. 107,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 157,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. It offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.