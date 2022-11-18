Mizuho Trims Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Target Price to $128.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $132.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO opened at $111.16 on Monday. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $88.96 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.44.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 20.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,310,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,907,000 after acquiring an additional 728,412 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,284,000 after buying an additional 636,809 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $71,150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

