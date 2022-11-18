MKM Partners Increases BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $67.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at MKM Partners from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BJ. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.69. 3,088,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $80.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.86.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,160.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $2,754,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 535,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

