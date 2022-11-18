Moffett Nathanson Begins Coverage on Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on W. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.48.
NYSE W opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.34. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $298.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 5.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
