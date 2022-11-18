Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Holdings Cut by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,597 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Moody’s by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,407,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,233,000 after acquiring an additional 868,456 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after purchasing an additional 723,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,175,168,000 after purchasing an additional 555,419 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $173,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Down 2.3 %

Moody’s stock opened at $289.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $403.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.23 and its 200 day moving average is $281.10. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.73.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.