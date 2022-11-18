Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Round Hill Asset Management

Round Hill Asset Management lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up 9.3% of Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $15,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,646,000 after acquiring an additional 90,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,175,168,000 after purchasing an additional 555,419 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.0% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after purchasing an additional 723,042 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,182,000 after buying an additional 43,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Moody’s by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,254,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,227,000 after buying an additional 174,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Moody’s from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.73.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,449. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $403.73. The stock has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.23 and its 200 day moving average is $281.10.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.