Moonriver One Day Volume Reaches $3.12 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Moonriver has a market cap of $45.62 million and $3.12 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $7.94 or 0.00047854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,553,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,742,165 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

