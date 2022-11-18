Morgan Stanley Boosts Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $339.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $327.00 to $339.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

IT opened at $332.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.27. Gartner has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $346.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,277 shares in the company, valued at $371,496,428.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,277 shares in the company, valued at $371,496,428.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,065 shares of company stock worth $9,126,872 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 42.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 57,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

