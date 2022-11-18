Morgan Stanley Boosts Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $339.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $327.00 to $339.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.92% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.
Gartner Stock Down 1.0 %
IT opened at $332.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.27. Gartner has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $346.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.34.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Gartner
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 42.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 57,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gartner (IT)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.