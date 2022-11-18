Morgan Stanley Cuts Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target to $8.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 27.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EDIT. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $11.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $757.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Featured Articles

