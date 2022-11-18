Morgan Stanley Lowers Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $35.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Huntsman from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.20.
Huntsman Trading Down 2.9 %
NYSE:HUN opened at $27.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.35. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.
Huntsman Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.83%.
Institutional Trading of Huntsman
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Huntsman by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,078,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,794,000 after acquiring an additional 495,609 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Huntsman by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,869,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,125,000 after acquiring an additional 781,733 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Huntsman by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,719,000 after acquiring an additional 418,534 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,464,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,176,000 after acquiring an additional 384,792 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
