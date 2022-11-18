Morgan Stanley Raises RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Price Target to $293.00

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $293.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RBC. TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.14.

NYSE RBC opened at $236.47 on Monday. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $264.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.08 and a 200-day moving average of $214.12.

In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $128,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,287. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $128,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,287. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $373,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,014,428.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

