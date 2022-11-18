Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Lam Research by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Lam Research by 224.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX traded down $6.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $455.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,069. The stock has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $731.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $397.35 and a 200-day moving average of $441.72.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

