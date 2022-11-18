Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Up 0.3 %

eBay Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.60. 19,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,762,916. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.64, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $76.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on eBay to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

