Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 122.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DDOG. Mizuho cut their price objective on Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

Datadog Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.40. 46,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,876,341. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.95 and a 200 day moving average of $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.45 and a twelve month high of $197.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,530.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 710,429 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,392,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 710,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at $29,392,490.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $250,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,094,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,506 shares of company stock worth $7,057,756. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

