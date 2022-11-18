Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Schrödinger worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 6.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 19.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Schrödinger stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.34. 685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,574. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.07. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $44.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.61.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

