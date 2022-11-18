Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.2 %

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.97. 36,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,930,147. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.73. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.84.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.