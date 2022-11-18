Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,930,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,818 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,092,000 after acquiring an additional 395,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.67. 69,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.64 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $274.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.00.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

