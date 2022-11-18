Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 245 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.33.
VRTX traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $312.51. 1,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $179.96 and a 12-month high of $318.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.89. The company has a market cap of $80.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.44.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
