Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 988 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 18.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 13.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after buying an additional 15,580 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 34.8% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 3,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Trading Up 1.4 %

MLAB stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.94. 36 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,803. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.21 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.70 and a 200-day moving average of $181.35.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLAB. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

