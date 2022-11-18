Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Aflac by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Aflac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 62,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Aflac by 5.1% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 18,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.71. 19,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,807. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.27. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $71.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.58.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.