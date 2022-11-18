Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,843 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,843 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Yum China by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,473,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,440,000 after purchasing an additional 592,864 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 124.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Yum China by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 123.6% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at $449,430.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at $449,430.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 4,666 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $231,806.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,090.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yum China Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

YUMC traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.75. The stock had a trading volume of 51,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,393. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $55.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average of $46.08.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.76%.

Yum China Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.