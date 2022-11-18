MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.88-$1.88 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MSADY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.05. 25,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,127. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.48. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $18.54.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

