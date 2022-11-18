MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.88-$1.88 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MSADY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.05. 25,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,127. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.48. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $18.54.
MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile
