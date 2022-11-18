Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) PT Raised to €290.00

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from €243.00 ($250.52) to €290.00 ($298.97) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MURGY. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($283.51) to €265.00 ($273.20) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €290.00 ($298.97) to €278.00 ($286.60) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €325.00 ($335.05) to €330.00 ($340.21) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €242.00 ($249.48) to €246.00 ($253.61) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $283.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MURGY opened at $30.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

