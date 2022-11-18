NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.74. NanoViricides shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 14,589 shares traded.

NanoViricides Trading Down 6.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $19.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.58.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NanoViricides

About NanoViricides

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the third quarter worth $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NanoViricides by 18.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

Featured Articles

