NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.74. NanoViricides shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 14,589 shares traded.
NanoViricides Trading Down 6.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $19.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.58.
NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of NanoViricides
About NanoViricides
NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NanoViricides (NNVC)
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.