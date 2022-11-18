NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Cormark analyst M. Whale forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of NanoXplore in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

NanoXplore Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of TSE:GRA opened at C$2.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$437.12 million and a PE ratio of -24.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.48. NanoXplore has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$8.04.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$28.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$25.39 million.

NanoXplore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

