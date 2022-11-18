NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Cormark analyst M. Whale forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.
Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of NanoXplore in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.
NanoXplore Stock Down 4.3 %
NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$28.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$25.39 million.
NanoXplore Company Profile
NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.
Read More
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.