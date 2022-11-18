Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.44.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $64.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.57.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,496 shares of company stock worth $1,999,057 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 199.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,354,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806,315 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 200.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,761,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 208.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 198.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 199.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,818 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.