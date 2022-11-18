Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group to $58.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NDAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nasdaq from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities cut Nasdaq from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.44.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.8 %

Nasdaq stock opened at $64.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $70.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,496 shares of company stock worth $1,999,057 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,806,315 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,761,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,020,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.