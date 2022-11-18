National Bank Financial Weighs in on NanoXplore Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NanoXplore in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$28.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$25.39 million.

NanoXplore Trading Down 4.3 %

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRA. Cormark reduced their price objective on NanoXplore from C$9.30 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of GRA stock opened at C$2.64 on Friday. NanoXplore has a 12 month low of C$2.35 and a 12 month high of C$8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The company has a market cap of C$437.12 million and a PE ratio of -24.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.48.

NanoXplore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.